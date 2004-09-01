The Call of Beauty

When it comes to convenience, this mobile spa goes above and beyond.

Beauty is big business these days, between the slew of makeover shows, celebrity-endorsed grooming products, and day spas promising relaxation and rejuvenation. But for many people, a day at the spa is a luxury their hectic schedules won't allow-unless someone volunteers to bring the spa to them. That's exactly what these sisters did.

Torshia Watson, 36, was working as a systems analyst, and Rochelle Lewis, 35, was a massage therapist, when they saw a need in the community for a mobile spa. "I realized a lot of my co-workers were leaving at lunch or leaving early to get their hair or nails done," Watson says. "I wondered what we could do to make this more convenient for people."

The sisters discussed starting out on their own but decided to do some research first to see what they could learn from established companies. They found Puur Spa by running "mobile spas" through a search engine, were impressed by the company's emphasis on empowerment and professionalism, and bought the business opportunity with their savings.

According to Lewis, "Puur Spa helped by answering questions, and with the marketing and the website. They made us feel we could do it." In early 2004, Watson and Lewis opened Trinity Mobile Spa, servicing the Dallas Metroplex area. The sisters offer any treatment available in a stationary spa, from facials to manicures and pedicures to massage and mud treatments. "We love what we do," Lewis says. "We're passionate, and it shows. We have a great staff that comes to the clients, so customers are in the comfort of their homes."

When it comes to business, they're sitting pretty and filling an important niche. "It's been wonderful!" Lewis says. "We've done better than we had anticipated. The response has been overwhelming."

The sisters still check in with Puur Spa when they have questions or need advice. According to Watson, they're well on track to reaching their goal of a consistent monthly income of $6,000 by their second year in business. Lifelong entrepreneurs, the sisters say they've finally found their golden opportunity. "This spa is the best thing we could do," Watson says. "All of this is amazing."

For Watson and Lewis, success is a lot like the way their clients feel after one of Trinity Mobile Spa's treatments: beautiful.