Starting Line

This story appears in the September 2004 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

Our Franchise Zone and BizOpp Zone listings detail the basic startup information of 1,000-plus franchises and nonfranchise business opportunities. Use this information as a first step if you're considering investing in a franchise or business opportunity.

Our listings aren't intended to endorse, advertise or recommend any particular company. All information was obtained from the companies themselves and has not been verified for accuracy. We simply present this information as a service to our readers.

We strongly recommend that you perform a thorough investigation and analysis of any franchise or business opportunity you are considering investing in before signing any papers or putting up any money. A good first move is to contact the Better Business Bureau. Also ask the company you are interested in for the names of franchisees or dealers who are already in business with them. But the message bears repeating: Never invest before investigating. And always proceed with caution.

