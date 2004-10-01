What's New 10/04

Super bowl sundae

October 1, 2004 1 min read

Little Scoops offers a sweet alternative to traditional birthday parties. Decorated like a 1950s ice cream parlor, this new franchise hosts children's parties, complete with pizza, dancing and games. And despite the franchise's name, the highlight of the event is anything but little: Kids get to create their own sundaes, piled high with a sugary selection of colorful toppings. Without having to worry about cleanup, parents can focus on rocking around the clock with their kids.