Marketing Buzz 10/04

Marketing law basics, banning pop-up ads and more
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Legal Eagle?

Not up on your marketing law? It could cost you. Here are some important updates:

  • Amendment to the Telemarketing Sales Rule: Starting in 2005, direct marketers will need to clean telemarketing lists every 30 days (matching them against the National Do Not Call Registry, and removing names that match) or be fined up to $11,000 per violation.
  • CAN-SPAM update: In May, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) urged the FTC to start targeting for prosecution companies using spam to advertise their products, as well as the companies doing the e-mail campaigns. Robert Jackson, an attorney with law firm Reed Smith in Washington, DC, says this will make companies reluctant to use spam for marketing. More states, he adds, may pass anti-spam legislation like Maryland's, which lets the state impose penalties of 10 years in jail and fines of up to $25,000, beyond any federal penalties.
  • Utah's Spyware Control Act: Signed into law in March, it prohibits companies from using software that tracks Utah residents' online activities (among other things) without disclosure. So if you use spyware or cookies on your Web site to watch where users are going, you'd better tell the folks who live in Utah or face fines of up to $10,000. The law is being challenged in Utah, but other states are looking at similar measures.


QUICK PICK
Looking for marketing ideas? Check out these publications for inspiration:
  • Fuel: Powers up your promotion with five issues per year (in print or online)
  • Larry Chase's Web Digest for Marketers: An almost-weekly online newsletter that rounds up the best Web sites on a variety of marketing topics
  • MarketingProfs Today: A free, weekly e-zine filled with marketing strategy, ideas and trend articles penned by marketing professors and professionals
  • PR Fuel: A free online publication that offers low-cost tips and actionable advice
  • The Publicity Hound: For $49.95, get promotional ideas e-mailed to you six times per year as well as current publicity opportunities; a free, weekly newsletter with tips is also offered.
20%
of Web publishers say they have banned pop-up ads from their sites.
Statistic Source: CheckM8
45%
of customers say most companies do not provide good customer service.
Statistic Source: Connell Associates

is a consultant and writer specializing in marketing.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market