Sweet and Low

With 300-plus franchises you can buy for less than $50,000, you can satisfy your craving for a big-name franchise without spending all your dough.
This story appears in the October 2004 issue of Entrepreneur.

Typically lowering your expectations isn't a good thing. But if you're considering buying a franchise, and you find the cost of a franchise is much lower than you expected, that's a very good thing.

In today's competitive market, a big-name franchise isn't necessarily accompanied by a big price tag. We've got the proof: Our Low-Cost Franchise listing provides information on 300-plus franchises that cost less than $50,000 to start-some of these franchises can even be purchase for less than $2,000.

This listing is not intended to endorse a particular franchise company. Rather, it should provide you with a starting point in your search for the right franchise-a search that should also include a thorough investigation and analysis of a franchise's Uniform Franchise Offering Circular and other literature, visits with existing franchisees, and consultation with an attorney and an accountant. No matter how low the price tag, don't purchase any franchise before you've done your research.

