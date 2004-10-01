Get your local programming wherever you travel

October 1, 2004 1 min read

The LocationFree LF-X1 TV from Sony is a true wireless portable you can watch anywhere there's a wireless broadband connection to the Internet. Watch the 12.1-inch flat panel up to 100 feet away from its computer-like base station. The station broadcasts a TV signal or lets you browse the Internet via any high-speed Ethernet port or Wi-Fi hot spot. You could even watch your local news channel from a hot spot in Amsterdam, if you were so inclined. The 5.3-pound LCD offers SVGA resolution and features a video processor for clearer pictures, stereo speakers and picture-in-picture capability (street price: $1,500, www.sonystyle.com, 800-222-SONY.