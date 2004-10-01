Moving On
A new group will be vying for a job in season two of The Apprentice. But last season's contenders aren't settling for unemployment-they're striking out as entepreneurs.
- Runner-up Kwame Jackson, 30, has nothing to cry over. With real estate, book and TV deals in the works, Jackson and his best friend also started Legacy Holdings LLC, a New York City investment company focusing on real estate, entertainment and fashion. "I'm taking advantage of the moment and opportunity God has presented to me by being a good little capitalist," says Jackson.
- Troy McClain, 33, co-founded Solution Source Media, which offers information and products related to credit and real estate. McClain is also negotiating with a national mortgage company to be its spokesperson. "I've never been the man in the gray suit," says McClain. "Because of the show, Mr. Trump and Mark Burnett, I've been given an opportunity to help my community and my business." McClain and his wife have also started TCM Productions to handle the influx of hosting offers. He's already hosted Trump property contests as well as The Donald's birthday party. TCM has also shot pilots for NBC, and McClain has hosted a DirectTV program.
- Before The Apprentice, Sam Solovey, 28, had co-founded Potomac Tech Wire, a tech newsletter. He has since founded Solovey's, an auctioneering business for charities and corporate fundraisers. Though he had done auctioneering before the show, it's a perfect follow-up. "The show momentarily [derailed me] from the [true] entrepreneurial spirit," he says. "[I] try to find things that have an element of entrepreneurship and entertainment."
By the way, if you're wondering, Trump returned the $250,000-filled briefcase to Solovey.
- Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth, 30, created a 900 number, the "Omarosa Hotline." She's also working on a clothing line, negotiating a TV deal, working on a book project, and speaking and making appearances.
- Jessie Conners, 22, struck out on her own with Wealth.com, an interactive real estate and investment resource based in Aliso Viejo, California, and Minneapolis/St. Paul. She says a few of her fellow contestants are now affiliates.
- Katrina Campin, 24, has a new venture called The Campins Company, a boutique residential and commercial full-service real estate brokerage company in Miami Beach, Florida. She's also doing light-hearted reporting on sports and entertainment for ESPN, as well as special assignments for CNBC.