It Figures 10/04

October 1, 2004 1 min read

28%

SOURCE: Esselte

Employees workedfewer hours in 2004 than in 1999.

28.8

MILLION

U.S. citizens live alone;

5.5

MILLION

U.S. households are occupied by unmarried partners.

SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau

Executives spend nearly

75%

of their workdays plugged into a technology.

SOURCE: Esselte

31%

of employees use IM at work.

SOURCE: American Management Association/The ePolicy Institute

Offshore outsourcing will increase by

30%

to

40%

each year for the next five years.

SOURCE: McKinsey Global Institute