In the Balance

One of the great things about investing through a bear market is that it makes you realize there's more to making money than chasing the performance of hot funds.

No matter how you slice it, having a blend of stock and bond funds in your personal portfolio is a must. If you're looking for an all-in-one fund, check out the Oakmark Equity and Income Fund (OAKBX).

With top three and five-year performance rankings, according to Lipper, the fund aims for a 60/40 blend between stocks and bonds. In mid-June, the fund had 57 percent of its assets invested in stocks-all value-oriented ones. Bonds included corporate and Treasury bonds, all with short maturities.

The beauty of this large-cap balanced blend fund is that the risk is tempered. Says fund manager Clyde McGregor, "This fund is for people who don't want to make the assets-allocation decision themselves, and who trust that we'll stick to our value approach long-term."

Web site:www.oakmark.com
Toll-free number: (800) 625-6275

Dian Vujovich is an author, syndicated columnist and publisher of fund-investing site www.fundfreebies.com.

