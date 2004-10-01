Tech It Out
- Financing a high-tech business can be a scary feat.
- To get the specifics from experts on what VCs look for and the nuts and bolts of financing, watch How to Finance a High-Tech Start-Up. Distributed by software consultant Ted Finch of Chanimal, an Austin, Texas, software marketing firm, the video includes interviews and advice from angel investors, VCs and CEOs detailing things like business plans, time frames and term sheets. Priced at $39.95, VHS, DVD or CD-ROM versions of the video can be purchased online at www.chanimal.com/video.
- Want a university education in high-tech entrepreneurship?
- Check out Stanford University's online resource for entrepreneurs (and teachers of entrepreneurship), the STVP Educators Corner.
- This free site only requires registration to access the articles and video clips of prominent entrepreneurship lectures within the Stanford Technology Ventures Program (STVP) at the university. Funded by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation in 2001, Web site topics range from intellectual property to market analysis. Says Tina Seelig, executive director of STVP, "We have these amazing resources for our own use, and it was very important for us to share what we've generated on campus for use by the rest of the world."