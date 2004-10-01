Tech Buzz 10/04

Handheld scanners, pirated software and more
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Copy Talk

A few years ago, handheld pen-style scanners created a lot of excitement. But the early incarnations were often clunky to use or inaccurate. Now that the technology has been around the block a few times, there are some interesting options open to entrepreneurs. Who might benefit from one of these devices? Anybody who needs to capture magazine articles, pages of books, notes, contracts and other documents on the go. For example, contracts signed at trade shows could be captured on the spot and logged into a laptop right there or stored back at the office.

We test drove a $200 (street) Planon System Solutions DocuPen to see how well the latest scanners work. It pays to read the scanning tips and apply a steady hand. Once you do, the scanned text is crisp, and the device itself, slim and portable with enough built-in memory for up to 100 pages. While the DocuPen captures pages horizontally line by line, most pen scanners work more like highlighters. Other options include SolutionWorx's C-Pen line, and WizCom Technologies' InfoScan and QuickLink scanners. Prices range from about $110 to $200. That's not chump change, but it's worth the convenience and productivity boost for entrepreneurs who need the capabilities.


80%
of cell phone users feel other people are less courteous when using a cell phone compared to five years ago.
SOURCE: Sprint
The global trade in pirated software was nearly
$29
BILLION
in 2003, accounting for almost
60%
of the global software market.
Statistic Source: Business Software Alliance

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market