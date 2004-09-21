Growth Strategies

Tapping Into the Largest Market in the World

Selling to the government doesn't have to be a hassle for small firms anymore.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The words "government" and "red tape" don't necessarily go together anymore for small businesses. The feds have streamlined their purchasing process, making it much easier to buy services and products from entrepreneurs and companies of all sizes. The bottom line, these days, is that you don't have to be a Fortune 500 company to sell to the U.S. government.

One small company, NetServices LLC, an IT professional services company, recently discovered just how easy the federal government's new sales cycle can be under the GSA Schedule Contract program. When the company first started, it worked primarily as a subcontractor to larger companies that held existing contracts with the government. This was a good way for a startup to enter the federal marketplace, but it was costly in the long run: The larger company billed the government and subcontracted the work to NetServices. And because the larger company held the government contract, it was in the position to absorb up to 10 percent of the hourly rate. The founders of NetServices soon realized they could generate more revenue while charging the government a lower rate if they could only sell directly to the government.

To do that, they needed access to the $66 billion that the federal government spends annually through its GSA Schedule Contracts. So just what is a GSA Schedule Contract? Simply put, it's a pre-negotiated, government-wide acquisition contract that allows federal agencies and departments to purchase products and services quickly and easily. Under this program, the government's central purchasing agency, the General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Supply Service, awards contracts to commercial businesses willing to provide services and products at stated prices and terms and conditions. Government orders are then placed directly with the awarded contractor, and deliveries are made directly to the specific government customer.

The major benefit? Entrepreneurs avoid the red tape usually associated with selling to the federal government. Because without a GSA Schedule Contract, each government buyer (from the Pentagon to the Department of Education to The White House) would have to research and identify similar products and services, publicize the potential purchase, compete and compare companies and prices, and eventually choose a vendor on a very narrow basis.

That process would be inefficient and time consuming, especially in this internet, nanosecond, get-it-done now age. By providing the government buyer with a GSA Schedule pricelist, the federal government can help them avoid long purchasing cycles and close business faster.

David I. Sonde is president of The Winvale Group, a government contracts specialist, in Washington D.C. For more information on how to secure a GSA Schedule Contract, visit www.winvale.com or call (202) 349-4033.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?