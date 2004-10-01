Technology

Selecting a Digital Camera

A digital camera can make any listing look picture perfect--and there's one for every budget.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You've seen auctions with bad pictures: the images are blurry, grainy, either too far away or too close, lack detail, or the colors look unnatural. If this bothers you, you know it's got to be a big turnoff for a seller's potential customers. That's why a clean photograph is essential for any eBay listing. We're going to look at a range of digital cameras suited to meet your needs.

If you can visit a retailer and try out several models in person, go for it. Little details can make a big difference when you're narrowing down your digital camera choices. The $249 (all prices street) Nikon Coolpix 3200, for example, has an autofocus assist illuminator that takes the guesswork out of shooting in low-light situations. For buyers who want to use their cameras for more than eBay, it's worth looking at a higher-end model, like the $499 Canon PowerShot S60. Featuring a 5 megapixel resolution, it will produce large, high-quality printouts as well as handle your Web needs.

For a basic, entry-level camera, the Olympus Camedia D-395 offers 3.2 megapixels for a low $149 price tag. Compare this price to that of the $130 Kodak EasyShare CX7300. Although these models lack some of the features of more expensive cameras, they take the crown for affordability. What's more, the Kodak EasyShare CX7300 and Olympus Camedia D-395 both come with digital zooms. But if you're planning on photographing larger objects that require a high-quality optical zoom lens, look upward in the Olympus and Kodak product lines.

The $399 Sony Cyber-shot DSC-P100 falls in the midrange. It features 5.1 megapixels and a slim and stylish design that will appeal to fashion-conscious buyers. Like the Canon, it can handle high-resolution prints as well as tackle your eBay photos, and the 3x optical zoom gives you a lot of flexibility.

Hewlett-Packard's $349 Photosmart R707 is a versatile camera with built-in red-eye reduction, a document capture shooting mode and 5.1 megapixels of resolution. Other manufacturers include FujiFilm and Konica Minolta. Shop around; there's bound to be a camera that will fit your needs and budget.

Shopping List

High-end or low-priced, a digital camera can give your product great exposure. We review the brands that will help you get the picture.

MANUFACTURER/
MODEL		 CONTACT MEGA-
PIXELS		 MEMORY FEATURES STREET
PRICE
Canon
PowerShot S60		 (800) 0K-CANON 5 CompactFlash 3.6x optical zoom, movie mode $499
Hewlett-Packard
Photosmart R707		 (800) 752-0900 5.1 SD/MMC cards 3x optical zoom, video clip capture $349
Kodak
EasyShare CX7300		 (800) 23-KODAK 3.2 SD/MMC cards 16MB internal memory, video clip capture $130
Nikon
Coolpix 3200		 (800) NIKON-UX 3.2 SD cards 3x optical zoom, 14.5MB internal memory $249
Olympus
Camedia D-395		 (800) 622-6372 3.2 xD-Picture Card Autofocus lens, 2.5x optical zoom $149
Sony
Cyber-shot DSC-P100		 (877) 865-SONY 5.1 Memory Stick 3x optical zoom $399

