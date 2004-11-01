Snap n' Print

Your own portable photo lab

November 1, 2004 1 min read

This story appears in the November 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Who doesn't have a digital camera or a camera-phone these days? Epson's portable PictureMate lets you see snaps right away wherever you happen to be at the moment. It's like having your own photo lab-PictureMate prints water- and smudge-resistant 4-by-6-inch photos in color, sepia or black and white, for an average of 29 cents per print. Its 5760 x 1440 optimized resolution delivers sharp detail in a variety of layout and cropping options. In addition, PictureMate's built-in card slots can support CompactFlash, Memory Stick, Microdrive, MMC, Secure Digital, SmartMedia and xD, so you can print with or without a computer (price: $199, www.mypicturemate.com, 800-GO-EPSON).