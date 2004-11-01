The I's Have It

A more secure wireless standard is on its way.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the November 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

There's a new letter to add to the Wi-Fi alphabet: 802.11i is a standard aimed at shoring up some of the security problems associated with previous versions of the networking technology. That's good news for businesses concerned about snoopers intercepting sensitive data. Previous solutions like WEP have been prone to hacking. Those who've held off on going wireless due to security concerns can look for 802.11i-compliant Wi-Fi hardware. Major manufacturers are expected to implement the new standard with a focus on business hardware first.

The new standard protects data with one of the strongest forms of encryption available, Advanced Encryption Standard (AES), which supports 128-, 192- and 256-bit keys. It's used in conjunction with other encryption standards used in 802.11g. Although some manufacturers released products with the technology earlier in anticipation of approval by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Inc. (IEEE) standards body, it may be year-end before it's widely available. The Wi-Fi Alliance will be testing 802.11i products for interoperability and publishing information on its website on products that pass testing. For the latest 802.11i news, visit the IEEE at www.ieee.org.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market