Gear 11/04

Workgroup printer and network-attached storage
This story appears in the November 2004 issue of Entrepreneur.

Group Effort

For a fast and reliable workgroup printer, check out Dell's monochrome Laser Printer 1700n. It can lower your total cost of printing, thanks to its high-capacity toner cartridge and lower cost of consumables. And with print speeds of as much as 25 ppm, the less-than-$300 1700n is fast enough for a workgroup, yet affordable enough for a home office. It offers 1200 x 1200 dpi maximum resolution, 16MB memory, and is compatible with Windows 98SE and Linux 7.2 and higher. USB, parallel and Ethernet cords aren't included.

Laser Printer 1700n Dell
(800) WWW-DELL
www.dell.com/printers
Street Price: $299

Room to Grow

Business growth can throw data storage for a loop. Fortunately, Hewlett-Packard offers a flexible network-attached storage (NAS) solution-the HP StorageWorks NAS 2000s. The NAS 2000s starts with an Intel Xeon 3.06 GHz Pentium 4 processor (expandable to two), 1GB memory (expandable to 4GB), two 36.4GB Ultra320 10K 1-inch hard drives, and a 8x24 DVD-ROM. Still need more room? Expand it to a whopping 36 terabytes. Of course, compatibility can't be overlooked. The NAS 2000s can host two Microsoft Exchange Servers and up to 1,500 Exchange mailboxes, plus a web GUI for remote management.

HP StorageWorks NAS 2000s
Hewlett-Packard
(800) 888-0262
www.hp.com/go/nas
Street Price: $5,800 (base model with no data storage)

