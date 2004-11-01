Gear 11/04

Workgroup printer and network-attached storage

Group Effort

For a fast and reliable workgroup printer, check out Dell's monochrome Laser Printer 1700n. It can lower your total cost of printing, thanks to its high-capacity toner cartridge and lower cost of consumables. And with print speeds of as much as 25 ppm, the less-than-$300 1700n is fast enough for a workgroup, yet affordable enough for a home office. It offers 1200 x 1200 dpi maximum resolution, 16MB memory, and is compatible with Windows 98SE and Linux 7.2 and higher. USB, parallel and Ethernet cords aren't included.

Laser Printer 1700n Dell

(800) WWW-DELL

www.dell.com/printers

Street Price: $299

Room to Grow

Business growth can throw data storage for a loop. Fortunately, Hewlett-Packard offers a flexible network-attached storage (NAS) solution-the HP StorageWorks NAS 2000s. The NAS 2000s starts with an Intel Xeon 3.06 GHz Pentium 4 processor (expandable to two), 1GB memory (expandable to 4GB), two 36.4GB Ultra320 10K 1-inch hard drives, and a 8x24 DVD-ROM. Still need more room? Expand it to a whopping 36 terabytes. Of course, compatibility can't be overlooked. The NAS 2000s can host two Microsoft Exchange Servers and up to 1,500 Exchange mailboxes, plus a web GUI for remote management.

HP StorageWorks NAS 2000s

Hewlett-Packard

(800) 888-0262

www.hp.com/go/nas

Street Price: $5,800 (base model with no data storage)