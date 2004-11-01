Do You Copy?

If you've reached the point where you need to invest in a copier, we've got the rundown on choosing one to match your business and your budget.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
4 min read

This story appears in the November 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

There comes a time in the life of every growing business when it becomes necessary to sever ties with the neighborhood copy shop. When your copy bills start looking more like your lease payments, and you're on a first-name basis with every Kinko's employee, it's time to step away and invest in your own copier. In particular, a workgroup copier is a smart place to start. They don't have to be the size of a semi-truck, like those at the copy shop. Many are svelte and economical designs that still cover your needs.

A multifunction device might be a good place to start looking: You can handle your printing as well as copying needs without investing in multiple machines. The Canon imageRunner 1630 covers printing and copying needs at speeds up to 16 ppm in a desktop-size device. Its 20,000 page per month duty cycle (typical for the $2,000 price range) will handle most needs, and its networking option is a good idea for workgroups needing to share a printer as well. For budget-conscious buyers, the $599 (all prices street) Brother MFC-8840DN is a low-cost, network-ready alternative with fax and printing capabilities. The duplex function is a paper-saving extra.

Sharp's AR-168S Digital Imager is a compact multifunction printer that fits easily in a tight office environment. The plug-and-play AR-168S delivers up to 16 ppm. Sharp also offers a network expansion kit for $750, which allows AR-168S users to take advantage of network options such as scanning directly to e-mail or FTP. A bit larger in physical size, HP's LaserJet 4100mfp also scans at 600 dpi, but can produce prints at 1,200 dpi at a speedier 25 ppm. The LaserJet 4100mfp is a little pricier, starting at $1,999, compared to Sharp's price tag of $999 ($1,749 if you add the network expansion kit).

The Imagistics im2520f, which starts at $10,930, is an industrial-strength multifunctional copier that includes scanning features. The im2520f has a print speed of up to 25 ppm and a massive maximum capacity of 3,950 sheets. That will keep you busy for awhile without having to reload. In comparison, the HP LaserJet 4100mfp can be upgraded to a capacity of 1,600 sheets, including a 100-sheet multipurpose tray. The lower-priced Sharp AR-168S is expandable to 500 sheets. Consider the monthly load you're likely to put on your new copier when you're looking at the paper capacity.

For that hefty price tag, the Imagistics im2520f includes several sophisticated finishing options, including saddle stitching and two- and three-hole punching. As you've probably guessed, the im2520f is not a desktop machine. And this larger machine size can tackle 11-by-17 paper. The investment could make sense for businesses that need to do their own publishing of manuals, product literature and other big projects.

When copying is all you really need to do, check into a model like the $1,349 Xerox CopyCentre C20. Its price tag is lower because it doesn't lump in any printer functions. It has a host of handy features, like automatic two-sided copying, "scan once, print many" technology that speeds up the job, and a toner-saving mode. It features 22 ppm, 1,200-sheet maximum capacity with an optional second tray, and 20,000-page monthly duty cycle.

All those specifications can be a lot to wade through. Important factors to consider are the size of the workgroup, the types of documents you'll be copying, and how much use the machine will receive. Look at your current needs, and factor in some room to grow. With the wide range of price tags and features, there's a copier out there that's just right for your business.

Shopping List

Scan these models for print speed, amount of memory, functions-and, of course, price.

MANUFACTURER/
MODEL		 CONTACT FEATURES STREET
PRICE
Brother
MFC-8840DN		 (888) 879-3232
www.brother.com		 21 ppm, 32MB memory, 50-sheet document feeder $599
Canon
imageRunner 1630		 (800) OK-CANON
www.usa.canon.com		 16 ppm, 16MB memory, 30-sheet document feeder $1,950
HP
LaserJet 4100mfp		 (800) 752-0900
www.hp.com		 25 ppm in black, 64MB memory, 30-sheet document feeder, also Mac- and Linux-compatible $1,999
Imagistics
im2520f		 (866) IMAGISTICS
www.imagistics.com		 25 ppm, 64MB memory, 80-sheet document feeder $10,930
Sharp
AR-168S Digital Imager		 (800) BE-SHARP
www.sharpusa.com		 16 ppm, 32MB memory, 30-sheet document feeder $999
Xerox
CopyCentre C20		 (800) ASK-XEROX
www.xerox.com		 32MB memory, 50-page document feeder $1,349

Research editor Steve Cooper contributed to this article.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Here's How I Started the Business That Appeared on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch'

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes to Avoid When Naming Your Business

Starting a Business

7 Realistic Ways to Make Money Online