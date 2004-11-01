My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

When to Use Direct Mail

Make the most of your direct-mail campaign
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: Are some times of the year better than others for conducting a direct-mail campaign?

A: Timing can be everything with a direct-mail campaign. The worst time of year is during the December holiday season, due to the heavy mail flow. It's difficult to stand out in a crowd. There may be less competition during the summer due to vacations and travel. However, less business takes place during the summer, so you have a better chance of standing out during the fall or spring.

In addition to the appropriate time of year to send direct mail, think of how to make the strongest impression during your campaign. Plan to contact your customers at least three times. An advertising rule of thumb is that it takes at least six impressions before people connect your product or service with your marketing message.

I saw a great direct-mail campaign from the owner of a commercial cleaning company in Albuquerque, New Mexico, who sent out three consecutive postcards to her prospect base. She canvassed door-to-door to meet with the appropriate business owner or office manager, left her signature postcard (a caricature of herself as the icon), and followed up with two others within two weeks.

The Direct Marketing Association is a great resource for other guidelines and resources available. Check it out at www.the-dma.org.

Nancy Michaelsis president of ImpressionImpact.com, a marketing consulting company.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

You Have a Product, Now You Need a Strategy

Marketing

This CMO Thinks of Marketing Like a Brad Pitt Movie

Marketing

4 Strategies to Get More Clients for Your Marketing Agency Business