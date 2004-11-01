Local Motion

For a competitive edge, offer items made locally.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Names like Ocho and Angela Adams may not be famous, but they spell success for the Portsmouth, New Hampshire, gallery and home-furnishing shop Nahcotta. Owner Deborah Thompson, 36, says that stocking furniture and accessories from New England-based companies gives her company a cachet that big-box retailers just can't match.

"People like to buy things made locally, and it's a huge draw for tourists to know they're purchasing things that are made in the area they're visiting," Thompson explains.

"Finding good local brands can differentiate your business as cutting-edge and having more options than large-scale stores that only offer the same old products," says Kirsten Osolind, CEO of Re:invention Inc., a Chicago marketing consulting company for women-led businesses. Osolind also says these specialized brands can often command premium prices and draw repeat sales because they're unique.

Locating small manufacturers isn't always easy, but Osolind shares these tips:

  • Trade shows: Don't just look at the booths; watch the people walking the floor. "Many smaller manufacturers can't afford booth space, but they're still at the shows, so meeting other attendees at these events is important," she says.
  • Farmers markets, festivals and local events: You'll often find small companies setting up booths at these events.
  • Local business associations: Contact your chamber of commerce or other local and state business associations to find local manufacturers in your market sector.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market