Profits on tap

November 1, 2004 1 min read

This story appears in the November 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Suited for any pint connoisseur, Firkin Pubs features an English-Canadian-style ambience that brings back that comfy, "everyone knows your name" feeling.

Since 1987, Firkin Pubs has spread throughout Canada, making it the largest pub chain in the country, and has since spread to the United States, with locations in Missouri, New York and Virginia.