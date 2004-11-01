Resources 11/04

Websites, organizations, events and more to grow your business
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2004 issue of Entrepreneur.

Maponics

Maponics provides custom mapping, geographic targeting and sales territory analysis for anyone with sales or delivery people on the road. Maponics offers carrier route maps, ZIP code maps, site locator maps, demographic maps and even custom maps. Postal data is updated monthly; street data is updated quarterly. Maps start as low as $49.

eFindOutTheTruth.com

Entrepreneurs can make sure they're hiring the right person with this site's background screening service. A basic background check includes a full Social Security number summary, address history and a statewide criminal record search for $19.95. Other search options include driving records, credit reports, employment verification and more.

The U.S. Commercial Service

If you're looking toward global expansion, add the U.S. Commercial Service to the itinerary. This global business solutions unit of the Department of Commerce offers market research, trade events to promote businesses and services, introductions between buyers and distributors, and export counseling.

Compare Your Clicks

Compare Your Clicks allows marketers to run live comparisons of keyword bid prices at multiple pay-per-click search engines to see which offer is the best click for your buck. Comparative websites include FindWhat, Kanoodle, PageSeeker and others for free.

Choose Leasing

The Equipment Leasing Association has launched ChooseLeasing.org, a new educational website for entrepreneurs seeking information on equipment leasing. The Choose Leasing site includes leasing basics, a checklist of questions to ask when negotiating a lease, case studies, and a directory of leasing companies.

MarketingExperiments.com

MarketingExperiments.com is an online laboratory that tests marketing programs to see if they work. MarketingExperiments.com then publishes the results of one new research brief every month in a free subscription-based journal. For those who want more, the site offers a Lab Pass for $34.95 per month that offers three full reports, access to live online conferences, and admission to their library of experiments.

The Entrepreneurship Institute

The Entrepreneurship Institute offers its "Presidents' Forum Presentation Library" online. The library includes more than 100 presentations from 22 forum cities across the country, featuring entrepreneurs and business leaders available on a pay-per-listen basis. The one-time listening fee is $2.95; discounts are available for multiple session purchases, which can be searched by content, organization and venue.

