It Figures 11/04

This story appears in the November 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
82%
of women entrepreneurs are seeking capital to hire staff.
SOURCE: OPEN: The Small Business Network From American Express

Nearly
2 in 5
American workers will look for new jobs within the year.
SOURCE: Spherion Corp.

In 2003,
38%
of small-business loans were made to borrowers with $1 million or less in revenue.
SOURCE: Community Reinvestment Act

In 2004, the small- and midsize-business market for wireless services is expected to grow
93%
from 2003.
SOURCE: The Yankee Group

Only
25%
of consumers have seen improvement in their financial situations since 2002.
SOURCE: "The Pulse," by WSL Strategic Retail


WHAT, ME WORRY?
THIRTY-SIX PERCENT of small-business owners deem the overall health of the U.S. economy their number-one concern. They're also worried about:

Source: DollarDays International

