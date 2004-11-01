It Figures 11/04

November 1, 2004 1 min read

82%

SOURCE: OPEN: The Small Business Network From American Express

of women entrepreneurs are seeking capital to hire staff.

Nearly

2 in 5

American workers will look for new jobs within the year.

SOURCE: Spherion Corp.

In 2003,

38%

of small-business loans were made to borrowers with $1 million or less in revenue.

SOURCE: Community Reinvestment Act

In 2004, the small- and midsize-business market for wireless services is expected to grow

93%

from 2003.

SOURCE: The Yankee Group

Only

25%

of consumers have seen improvement in their financial situations since 2002.

SOURCE: "The Pulse," by WSL Strategic Retail