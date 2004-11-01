It Figures 11/04
This story appears in the November 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
of women entrepreneurs are seeking capital to hire staff.
SOURCE: OPEN: The Small Business Network From American Express
Nearly
2 in 5
American workers will look for new jobs within the year.
SOURCE: Spherion Corp.
In 2003,
38%
of small-business loans were made to borrowers with $1 million or less in revenue.
SOURCE: Community Reinvestment Act
In 2004, the small- and midsize-business market for wireless
services is expected to grow
93%
from 2003.
SOURCE: The Yankee Group
Only
25%
of consumers have seen improvement in their financial situations since 2002.
SOURCE: "The Pulse," by WSL Strategic Retail
|WHAT, ME WORRY?
|THIRTY-SIX PERCENT of
small-business owners deem the overall health of the U.S. economy
their number-one concern. They're also worried about:
Source: DollarDays International