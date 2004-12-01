Here Comes the Sun

Stay on time with this self-calibrating watch

If your business has you continent hopping, you won't ever have to worry about being late with the Luxury Atomic Solar G-Shock watch by Casio. Available in eight stylish models priced at $250 to $400, the Solar G-Shock keeps you up to the minute and up to date by calibrating itself multiple times a day against the atomic transmitter in Fort Collins, Colorado. Its digital display stays lit thanks to solar power, and it features local time for 30 cities around the world. You can program it to alert you to meetings with up to five daily alarms, and it's shock- and water-resistant (price: $250 to $400, www.casio.com).