Make a List, Check It Twice

Ever wonder what's on other entrepreneurs' to-do lists?
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2004 issue of Entrepreneur.

Have you ever complained that 24 hours is just not enough time in a day? If so, stop whining. We sneaked a peek at some successful entrepreneurs' to-do lists and found that life in the fast lane doesn't leave room for procrastination.

Sarah Siegel-Magness, 31, is founder of So Low, a Los Angeles contemporary sportswear maker. Notes stuck to her computer keep her organized. Here's a recent week's sampling:

  • Financial meeting on Tuesday
  • Design meeting on Wednesday
  • Work with new accounting firm to reconcile cost of goods for first quarter
  • Review target account list with sales staff
  • Hire another designer
  • Prenatal doctor's appointment on Thursday

As founder of Yosha! Enterprises, a Westfield, New Jersey, mint-maker, Anthony Shurman's weekly to-do list leaves no time for this 33-year-old to nibble on sweets . . . well, maybe occasionally.

  • Informally test-market Momints
  • Respond to customer feedback
  • Interact with employees at all levels of the organization to ensure high morale
  • Conduct weekly strategic sessions with key advisors to discuss ways to grow revenue
  • Lead weekly marketing brainstorming sessions
  • Have lunch with son, Jackson, as often as time permits

Michael Koch, 42, founder of Koch Entertainment, an independent music company in Port Washington, New York, was so busy that he shared his daily duties with us only after we added it to his list.

  • Take children to school
  • Read industry news
  • Answer e-mails, and make calls
  • Conduct several brief in-person/phone meetings with key staff
  • Identify and pursue new business opportunity
  • Make time to think and read
  • Complete one key priority/project

