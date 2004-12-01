My Queue

Blogger's Block

Sick of blogging? Here's how to deal with business blog burnout.
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Have you or one of your employees updated your blog today? Do you count the hours from the time of your last entry? Are you or your bloggers ready to call it quits? You're not alone-many bloggers are finding the practice overwhelming and are suffering from blog burnout. Survey software provider Perseus Development Corp. estimates that 66 percent of blogs have been abandoned, either temporarily (not updated within two months) or permanently.

Debbie Weil, a business blogging consultant and founder of WordBiz Report, a Washington, DC, publishing and consulting firm focused on e-newsletters and other web content, including blogging, says those who burn out also tend to be those who are addicted to blogging. Weil reminds bloggers that they're "doing it for a purpose. [A blog] is not a personal e-mail; it's a public web page that search engines can find, which is why blogging is so effective as a business tool."

To avoid blog burnout, "force yourself to have a schedule," Weil says. "Don't just wait for something to drop from the heavens." She recommends that bloggers scour regular sources that focus on their niche expertise. By disseminating that information through a blog, you position yourself as an expert and avoid wasting time searching and blogging information that doesn't benefit your business.

Weil also advises keeping your blogging concise; blogs are supposed to be quick and immediate. "You make a tiny comment on it, link to whatever article it's in and you're done," says Weil. Being concise, however, doesn't mean taking the blog lightly; after all, it represents your business and your expertise. Weil cautions bloggers to preview their blog for typos and broken links before publishing them. "It takes an extra couple of minutes, but this shouldn't lead to burnout," Weil says. "It's just a businesslike way of approaching it."

For more blogging tips, visit Weil's blog.

