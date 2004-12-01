It Figures 12/04
of teenagers want to own a business during their lifetimes.
Statistic Source: Junior Achievement
64%
of businesses that have invested in their companies saw growth over the past year.
Statistic Source: Intuit
Nearly
33%
of the U.S. work force regularly worked at home at least part time in 2004.
Statistic Source: In-Stat/MDR
Fewer than
20%
of tech companies reported layoffs in the second quarter of 2004-a two-year low.
Statistic Source: Aon Consulting
The best locations for wireless access in the United
States,
based on the number of hot spots per capita: