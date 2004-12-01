It Figures 12/04

December 1, 2004 1 min read

70%

Statistic Source: Junior Achievement

of teenagers want to own a business during their lifetimes.

64%

of businesses that have invested in their companies saw growth over the past year.

Statistic Source: Intuit

Nearly

33%

of the U.S. work force regularly worked at home at least part time in 2004.

Statistic Source: In-Stat/MDR

Fewer than

20%

of tech companies reported layoffs in the second quarter of 2004-a two-year low.

Statistic Source: Aon Consulting