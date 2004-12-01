Cut the Cord

Presentations don't have to be a hassle.
This story appears in the December 2004 issue of Entrepreneur.

There's no need to be attached at the hip to your projector. A host of wireless technologies are available to make your presentations more flexible, professional and convenient. A wireless-enabled projector is one way to go. There are several affordable options on the market. The 802.11b machines that have been out for a while cut the cord between the PC and the projector. The next step up is to move to the higher bandwidth 802.11g that can support more complex presentations with multimedia and video. The Epson PowerLite 835p with a PC card slot and 802.11g support was first out this past summer. Look for offerings or upgrades from InFocus, NEC and Toshiba, among others.

The $279 (street) D-Link Wireless Presentation Gateway is another option. With 802.11g, it lets users connect to VGA-compatible machines like projectors, LCD panels or monitors. It's a good idea for businesses needing to accommodate multiple presenters. Allowing for multiple users is a quick way to boost collaboration and keep meetings moving along. The other bonus: It doesn't require a projector to work. Entrepreneurs who don't want to invest several thousand dollars into a wireless projector can use a wireless presentation gateway with existing display equipment.

