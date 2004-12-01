Gear 12/04

Wireless networks for travelers and big VoIP functions for small companies
This story appears in the December 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Rout and About

Netgear's WGR101 54Mbps Wireless Travel Router lets users deploy a wireless network and share a single, fast internet connection in any conference room, hotel room or other Wi-Fi hot spot with internet access. About the size of a deck of cards and featuring an internal antenna, the WGR101 fits easily in a pocket, purse or briefcase. It's 802.11b/g-compliant, and the router features a double firewall, using SPI (Stateful Packet Inspection) and NAT routing. It's also backed by a one-year warranty.

WGR101 54Mbps Wireless Travel Router
Netgear
(888) 305-7440
www.netgear.com
Street Price: $99.99


Box Office

NetSapiens' V-Box is a portable, plug 'n' play PBX that delivers multiperson VoIP functionality with a rich set of built-in controls. The V-Box makes a growing business look large with features like auto-attendant, interactive voice response, local extensions, multiway conferencing, voice-mail notification via e-mail or SMS, and an array of call-forwarding options. These features can be configured and administered remotely over the web. The V-Box, with the footprint of a sheet of paper, weighs about 2 pounds and can handle up to 100 users.

V-Box
NetSapiens
(858) 764-0625
www.netsapiens.com
Street Price: $999 (five users)

