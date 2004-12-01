Patriot Acts

Should you play up the "Made in the USA" angle?
Magazine Contributor
Q: We want to run an ad campaign highlighting the fact that all our products are produced in the United States. Do you think this is good positioning for our campaign, or should we focus on another aspect of our business, such as quality or price?

A: Patriotism is alive and well, and you may strike a positive note with consumers by pointing out how important it is to your company to do business within the United States. Positioning yourself this way will add credibility while increasing awareness of your product.

I'd recommend you tie in this promotion with quality or another factor that will motivate people to buy your product. It's a combination of things that makes people want to buy something, and the emotionalism tied to our country makes for a compelling message. But people are also moved by the quality, price, ease of use and effectiveness of a product.

Ask customers what they appreciate most about your product, and include the "Made in the USA" label on the list of things they might value. Rank other qualities that are of great concern to them, and that should help you position your product.

To be sure your products meet the requirements set forth by the FTC for being "Made in the USA," visit www.ftc.gov/os/statutes/usajump.

Nancy Michaels is president of ImpressionImpact.com, a marketing consulting company.

