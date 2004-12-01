Feedback 12/04

December 1, 2004 4 min read

This story appears in the December 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Man in the Middle

It was with great anticipation that I began to read the articles addressing the topic of selling a business in the October issue ("Go for the Gold" and "Curtain Call?"). But I was disappointed not to read about the services provided by a group of professionals that exist in today's business economy that can help business owners reach that pot of gold when a business is sold. Business brokers and business intermediaries are able to assist today's business owner with the task of successfully exiting an established business.

The International Business Brokers Association is made up of [more than] 1,400 members in the United States and 32 foreign countries who are professionals trained in adding value to the sale of a business. During an emotionally charged period in the life of a business owner, Certified Business Intermediaries are there to help guide the process to a successful conclusion while the owner keeps his eye on the ball.

Business brokers are proponents of the team concept, whereby the seller's professional advisors all work together to achieve success. It takes a seasoned business broker to help guide the team.

Daniel E. Hall

Chairman of the Board

International Business

Brokers Association

Birmingham, Alabama

Rising to the Occasion

I just needed to let you know that I am very thankful for your publication. I have read your magazine for a long time. And while I have worked on the front lines of corporate America, we took the step two years ago to open our own franchise, a Great Harvest Bread business. Everyone thought we were crazy, asking, "What can you do as bakers? Can you support a family as bakers? What about the low-carb fad?" I will say faith made us strive through all this.

As we are about to open, I have recently heard that whole grains are at the top of the new FDA food pyramid to be released in January. Now the only concern we have is how to take care of the jump in business that we are expecting. I am 28, and my wife of five years is 23. We have a 20-month-old daughter, and we just found out that we are two months pregnant. And I have a business mentor who will play a major role in my future. As far as we've heard, we are the youngest franchise owners Great Harvest has ever had. The funniest thing I learned is they made extra sure that we wanted them and that they wanted us.

This has been a beautiful process. I truly believe that all those articles I read helped us to realize our dream. I thank you all from the depths of my heart.

Thomas and Juliette Campbell

Stewards

Great Harvest Bread Company

Pickerington, Ohio

The Blame Game

"Regulation Nation" in the October issue asks two members of Congress how government can reduce the regulatory burdens on small businesses. Both Congress members quickly blamed the IRS.

Every confusing IRS form, every complicated IRS calculation, every impossible-to-understand instruction exists solely because Rep. [Nydia] Vel�zquez [(D-NY)] and Rep. [Rick] Renzi [(R-AZ)] and their buddies in Congress are constantly creating complicated new tax laws, and then sticking it to the IRS to enforce.

Please ask Rep. Vel�zquez and Rep. Renzi when was the last time they opposed a new tax law? When was the last time they voted against another change to IRS regulations? They have only themselves to blame for our insane tax code.

Nobody likes the IRS, but Congress members who blame the IRS for trying to enforce the crummy laws that the representatives themselves shoved down our throats ought to be tossed out of office.

Bernard Kamoroff

CPA and Author, 422 Tax

Deductions for Businesses and

Self-Employed Individuals

Willits, California

Correction:

November's "Editor's Note" misidentified Office Depot CEO Bruce Nelson, who has since left the company, as George Nelson.