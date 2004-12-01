Resources 12/04

Websites, organizations, events and more to grow your business

December 1, 2004

DirectMailQuotes.com is a one-stop shop for direct-mail advice, including price quotes, postal information such as rates for nonprofit mail, weekly articles on the state of mail, and a free monthly e-zine. You can also receive price bids from top mailers and printers in your area after answering a few simple questions.

This search engine allows buyers to search exclusively for industrial products and companies. A helpful localizing-search function lets you find resulting companies within a specific geographic boundary. ThomasNet.com also allows you to focus the search on a specific industry, by certification and more.

Taking your business overseas? Then check out this newly updated guide to federal programs, incentives and funding for international ventures by William A. Delphos. This book provides resources for businesses of every stage, including those exploring potential international ventures and those looking to expand their network of contacts. For ease of use, the book is organized according to the type of assistance needed, not the agency.

Want to learn from the big fish? Carlson Marketing specializes in "relationship marketing" for Fortune 1000 companies-entrepreneurs can learn lessons by cruising this site and reading up on their case studies. Some of the companies featured are BASF, British Airways and Ford. Each case study is presented in an easy-to-understand way, which includes the business problem, the challenge, the solution and the results.

Are you infected? The Yahoo toolbar offers anti-spyware and also seeks out adware. The anti-spyware filters out programs on your computer that it considers spyware. As an added bonus to the customizable built-in search functions, this toolbar also provides a pop-up blocker.

The creation of Dr. Ralph F. Wilson, a leading authority on internet marketing who has written numerous books on the topic, Wilson internet services distributes a free e-mail marketing newsletter to 100,000 subscribers every Wednesday. Wilson is also offering three free e-books on marketing to those who subscribe.

This website by Microsoft focuses on serving the needs of the small-business owner through its products and services. The site provides articles, downloads, tips and newsgroup threads featuring other small-business owners who use Microsoft products such as Office.