Out With the Old

Get 2005 off to a fresh start with one of these new franchises.

December 1, 2004 1 min read

This story appears in the December 2004 issue of Entrepreneur.

With names like Domino's and McDonald's, you might think of franchising as the ultimate old boy's network. Nothing could be further from the truth. Franchising has always depended on innovative, up-and-coming-yes, even trendy-concepts to fuel its enviable staying power and growth. But where do you, the franchise buyer, find these new franchises if they haven't yet made it to your corner of the country? Not to worry; we've compiled information on the newest franchises to hit the market, so you can get 'em while they're hot.

Our Top New Franchise listing provides information on companies that started franchising in the past five years. The listing isn't intended to endorse any specific franchise. Rather, it's a first step in your own research, which should include reading the franchise company's literature (including its Uniform Franchise Offering Circular), calling and visiting existing franchisees, and consulting an attorney and an accountant.To view our listing of new franchises, click here.