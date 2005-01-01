Little Extras

Get more from your insurance company than just coverage.

Are you taking advantage of everything your insurance company has to offer? Most insurers offer their clients a variety of free services that can save you money, improve your business and reduce your risks.

"We'd love to see far more of our clients either call us or tap into our website," says Everett Waite, vice president of risk control at Cleveland-based St Paul Travelers. Free services your insurer probably offers include:

Risk-management analysis: The insurer will send someone to inspect your facility and make suggestions for improvements.

Safety programs and training: Waite says his company offers free classes and other training materials to teach clients how to handle a wide range of safety issues, including how to conduct an accident investigation and how to make sure your facility is in compliance with all applicable OSHA regulations.

Discounts on programs and equipment from other vendors: Insurance companies often form alliances with various vendors that will give policyholders discounts.

Current news and information: Insurers provide policyholders with the latest information on risk and safety issues, and will help clients develop appropriate policies and procedures.

To find out what your insurance company can do for you, contact your insurer's risk-control manager and simply ask what's available.

