It Figures 01/05

of consumers aged 35 to 54 say they'll pay more for groceries in a pleasant shopping environment.
Statistic Source: WSL Marketing Inc.
35%
of businesses plan to hire more staff by April.
Statistic Source: "Small Business Monitor" by OPEN from American Express
89%
of parents say they first introduced their children to computers at age 4 or younger.
Statistic Source: ParentCenter.com
The percentage of job seekers who said they'd risk starting a business increased from
6.8%
in 2003 to
10%
in 2004.
Statistic Source: Challenger, Gray & Christmas
From 1998 to 2003,
30%
of all defense contract money reportedly going to small businesses actually went to large companies.
Statistic Source: The Center for Public Integrity
How entrepreneurial is your city? Visa asked that question and developed the Visa Entrepreneurial Index, which assigns a score between 1 and 100 to the nation's major Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) based on two main criteria: the average number of new business licenses and DBA registrations; and the number of utility patents issued.