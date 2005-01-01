It Figures 01/05

January 1, 2005 1 min read

45%

Statistic Source: WSL Marketing Inc.

of consumers aged 35 to 54 say they'll pay more for groceries in a pleasant shopping environment.

35%

of businesses plan to hire more staff by April.

Statistic Source: "Small Business Monitor" by OPEN from American Express

89%

of parents say they first introduced their children to computers at age 4 or younger.

Statistic Source: ParentCenter.com

The percentage of job seekers who said they'd risk starting a business increased from

6.8%

in 2003 to

10%

in 2004.

Statistic Source: Challenger, Gray & Christmas

From 1998 to 2003,

30%

of all defense contract money reportedly going to small businesses actually went to large companies.

Statistic Source: The Center for Public Integrity