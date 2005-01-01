Hot Disks 01/05

Digital sketch pad, personalized fonts and more

January 1, 2005 2 min read

This story appears in the January 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Added Security: Secure your data with SafeGuard Easy 4.0 from Utimaco Safeware. SafeGuard Easy encrypts the entire contents of your hard drive-not just specific files or folders. The latest version adds support for hibernating PCs and the ability to wake a computer over a network and encrypt the contents of external drives, including USB drives. Starts at $169 per user.

Multilayered Protection:McAfee addresses today's more complex threats with its updated anti-virus application, VirusScan Enterprise 8.0i, which adds intrusion detection protection. It's sold as part of the McAfee Active VirusScan Suite, priced at $38.12 per user for 51 to 100 users (all prices street). VirusScan Enterprise 8.0i features McAfee's established anti-virus protection and adds integrated firewall technology, as well as intrusion-prevention services, designed to protect against attacks like buffer overflows.

Picture This: Turn your Pocket PC into a digital sketch pad with PhatPad 2.0 from PhatWare. It lets you use the PDA stylus to draw pictures or write notes and features a companion desktop application that lets you access your artwork from your PC. The $29.95 application also lets you load image files as page backgrounds.

Your Own Style: With Font Creator Program 4.5 from High-Logic, you can select and edit any TrueType font and convert scanned images to TrueType fonts, allowing you to create a font based on your own handwriting. A single-user license is $50.

Liane Cassavoy freelances from her home in Brookline, Massachusetts.