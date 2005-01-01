Gear 01/05
This story appears in the January 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Fair Share
Manufacturer/Model: 3Com OfficeConnect wireless cable/DSL gateway
CNET's Rating: 8.0-Very good
The Good: Solid performance, easy installation, lifetime warranty, built-in mounting bracket, separate on/off switch for wireless interface
The Bad: No external antenna connector
The Bottom Line: With its simple installation and low price, the OfficeConnect wireless cable/DSL gateway is among the best internet-sharing solutions for small-business or home users
Street Price: $99
Website:www.3com.com
Small Fry
Manufacturer/Model: OQO Model 0
CNET's Rating: 6.7-Fair
The Good: Very versatile, runs full Windows XP OS, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are included, good docking solution, attractive design
The Bad: Weak performance, short battery life, runs hot, too big for a pocket, expensive
What It's For: Making Windows applications portable
Essential Extras: External monitor, keyboard and mouse
The Bottom Line: A full Windows XP PC that's barely bigger than a PDA, the OQO Model 01 is incredibly cool but makes too many compromises.
Street Price: $300 to $2,000, depending on OS
Website:www.oqo.com
For more technology information and news, go to www.cnet.com.