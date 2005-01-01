Gear 01/05

Internet sharing solutions and handheld PCs

January 1, 2005 1 min read

Fair Share

Manufacturer/Model: 3Com OfficeConnect wireless cable/DSL gateway

CNET's Rating: 8.0-Very good

The Good: Solid performance, easy installation, lifetime warranty, built-in mounting bracket, separate on/off switch for wireless interface

The Bad: No external antenna connector

The Bottom Line: With its simple installation and low price, the OfficeConnect wireless cable/DSL gateway is among the best internet-sharing solutions for small-business or home users

Street Price: $99

Website:www.3com.com

Small Fry

Manufacturer/Model: OQO Model 0

CNET's Rating: 6.7-Fair

The Good: Very versatile, runs full Windows XP OS, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are included, good docking solution, attractive design

The Bad: Weak performance, short battery life, runs hot, too big for a pocket, expensive

What It's For: Making Windows applications portable

Essential Extras: External monitor, keyboard and mouse

The Bottom Line: A full Windows XP PC that's barely bigger than a PDA, the OQO Model 01 is incredibly cool but makes too many compromises.

Street Price: $300 to $2,000, depending on OS

Website:www.oqo.com

