Tech Buzz 01/05

January 1, 2005 2 min read

G Whiz!

Waiting for the latest and greatest version of the all-in-one iMac computer has become a national pastime for Apple buffs. Unveiled a few months ago, the iMac G5 once again puts Apple at the head of the style frontier. Fortunately, it also packs some features that will appeal to certain business users. The widescreen LCD display hides the guts of the machine: a 1.6 or 1.8GHz G5 processor, USB and FireWire connections, 256MB RAM, and an 80GB or 160GB hard drive.

Starting at $1,299 and topping out at $1,899 for the loaded 20-inch-display version, this iMac will look good as an executive desktop for Mac-faithful entrepreneurs. The same businesses that purchased the original iMacs for their stores or offices will find that this space-conscious version is worth a look. It's a good time for original iMac users to consider an upgrade to boost their productivity and computing capabilities.

Send Out the Search Party

Sometimes, your computer resembles the Bermuda Triangle, where files disappear and documents are swallowed by the deep recesses of your hard drive. The built-in Windows search tool isn't the user-friendliest or fastest utility around. To help in your search-and-rescue operations, there are several options for third-party desktop search tool programs.

Blinkx and Copernic Desktop Search (CDS) are two of the leading options. Blinkx integrates file, web page and news searches into one tool. It can automatically pop up relevant information links based on the content of a document you're working on, or it can be used more like a traditional search tool. CDS, available at www.copernic.com, can search your hard drive in as little as under a second. It moves quickly due to some sophisticated automatic indexing capabilities. For either of these programs, the price is certainly right-they're both free.

Microsoft is naturally making moves in this area as well. It acquired desktop search tool Lookout in mid-2004. You can expect a more capable search tool in the next version of the Windows OS.

Google has also moved into the area with its Google Desktop Search, a browser-based application that combines web and desktop searches. Those aren't the only possibilities. For more information, Search Tools Consulting keeps a list of candidates.