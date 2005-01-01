Resources 01/05

Websites, organizations, events and more to grow your business

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP TELECLASSES

This website provides free teleclasses designed for women business owners seeking to improve their skills and increase profitability. Class topics range from marketing and leadership to tax tips.

TECHSTUDENTS.NET

When your business doesn't need a full IT department but requires technical assistance, TechStudents.net provides an affordable solution. This site connects businesses with tech students looking for real-world experience while they finish their educations. Businesses can search student profiles for information on experience, GPAs and desired roles. You can hire for projects or for part-time or full-time positions.

GLOBETRADE.COM

GlobeTrade.com is a global marketing, consulting and web-content company aimed exclusively at assisting entrepreneurs in their efforts to go global. They help small businesses create a global marketing strategy, offer one-on-one trade counseling, aid in locating overseas customers, and more. They also offer a free trade resource guide, The World Is Your Market: Small Businesses Gear Up for Globalization.

A CARROT A DAY (GIBBS SMITH) BY ADRIAN GOSTICK AND CHESTER ELTON

This third installment in the Carrots series of business books offers 365 daily tips on management. It includes straightforward, bite-size ideas on encouraging employees and rewarding exceptional effort to ultimately build company loyalty and cultivate a more productive work environment.

KANG & LEE ADVERTISING

So you want to market your product to the Asian-American market but don't know how? This website is filled with demographic facts and includes a 32-page downloadable PDF entitled "The Asian American Market 101" (free registration is required), which covers everything from where Asian Americans live to their buying power. But most important, it differentiates between the various markets, such as Japanese-American, Korean-American and Vietnamese-American consumers.

VENTURE PLANNING SYSTEM

This step-by-step business planning software and networking system allows planners to research and analyze the feasibility of a project, and provides them with a free comprehensive set of three-year financial projections-including a cost-of-sale and gross-margin summary, an income statement, a cash-flow analysis and more.

ZEUS INTERNET MARKETING ROBOT

Zeus is a reciprocal links application that finds potential link partners, organizes them into directories, and allows you to send individual link requests to improve your website's search engine ranking. Download a free demo, or get the Pro version for $195.