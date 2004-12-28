My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Eight Tips for Managing Multiple Locations

When employees work outside the main office, managing them successfully raises a unique set of challenging issues.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Since the 1990s, many organizations have found themselves downsizing, rightsizing, capsizing, merging and acquiring. What often results is the creation of multiple worksites for various parts of a corporation.

If you find yourself wanting to expand to a multi-site business, life is more complicated than it looks. Generally speaking, the smaller sites tend not to have as formal an organizational structure or the clear reporting relationships of the main site. There are both positive and negative factors to consider, as well as inherent pitfalls every entrepreneur should avoid.

On the plus side, outside of the "corporate" or main office, the atmosphere is generally far more informal and more relaxed. Many employees feel an increased sense of autonomy and empowerment without having a specific manager or supervisor. Or perhaps management is on-site, but due to the smaller size of this new worksite, the working climate is more casual. Feeling more in charge of themselves, many employees become more motivated and productive. These workers also usually have more freedom to choose their own hours and work schedule. Even if the workday doesn't use flexible hours, workers tend to have more latitude. The combination of these factors--a relaxed atmosphere, self-motivated employees, positive interactions--often leads to increased creativity and productivity, things every entrepreneur wants.

On the other hand, a less formal structure carries some negatives as well. For instance, without the formal structure of a main office, some employees will slack off and feel too relaxed and informal. Non-self-directed people may not get the support and direction they need, when they need it. Frequently, without the oversight of management, employees will continue on a project, aiming in the wrong direction and unknowingly allowing errors or omissions to occur. Your employees in the field or off-site, meanwhile, can easily feel like poor orphans, with a "we" vs. "they" relationship. In this very common situation, the home-office employees make the big decisions and fail to include or communicate effectively or frequently enough with satellite offices.

Despite such challenges, you can succeed with a multi-site organization if you keep these suggestions in mind:

  1. Create a structure. It can be informal or formal--just make sure it clearly points out the reporting relationships.
  2. Specify formal and informal power relationships and lines of authority.
  3. State whether or not flexible hours, rigid or semi-rigid hours are in effect.
  4. Decide on mutually acceptable end points, productivity levels or outcomes.
  5. Identify clear, mutually owned goals, milestones and deadlines.
  6. Create both scheduled and impromptu on-site visits, videoconferencing or conference calls.
  7. Develop an atmosphere that allows off-site employees to communicate as soon and as often as possible with corporate.
  8. Communicate, communicate, communicate. Seek out opportunities for newsletters, phone calls, pictures, joint meetings, get-togethers and celebrations to encourage a positive atmosphere of camaraderie, cooperation and collaboration.

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

10 Things to Consider When Choosing a Location for Your Business

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

The Story Behind the Coffee Company That Fuels Google, Microsoft and Facebook