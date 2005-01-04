Top 50 Entrepreneurial Cities

Wondering how your burg measures up against other cities? Check out the Visa Entrepreneurial Index to find out.
How entrepreneurial is your city? Visa asked that question and developed the Visa Entrepreneurial Index, which assigns a score between 1 and 100 to the nation's major Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) based on two main criteria: the average number of new business licenses and DBA registrations; and the number of utility patents issued.

Rank MSA State Score
1 Austin TX 95
2 San Diego CA 93
3 West Palm Beach FL 93
4 Houston TX 90
5 Raleigh NC 90
6 Dallas TX 87
7 Detroit MI 86
8 Salt Lake City UT 85
9 Phoenix AZ 81
10 Seattle WA 81
11 Atlanta GA 79
12 Indianapolis IN 76
13 Charlotte NC 75
14 Grand Rapids MI 74
15 Tampa FL 72
16 Los Angeles CA 71
17 San Francisco CA 70
18 Boston MA 69
19 Hartford CT 68
20 Orlando FL 68
21 Milwaukee WI 68
22 Columbus OH 68
23 Portland OR 67
24 Sacramento CA 67
25 Rochester NY 66
26 Jacksonville FL 66
27 Denver CO 65
28 Las Vegas NV 64
29 Cincinnati OH 64
30 Chicago IL 63
31 Cleveland OH 62
32 Philadelphia PA 61
33 Buffalo NY 60
34 Memphis TN 60
35 Kansas City MO 59
36 Nashville TN 58
37 Louisville KY 58
38 New Orleans LA 58
39 Greensboro NC 58
40 Minneapolis MN 57
41 Miami FL 56
42 Richmond VA 56
43 San Antonio TX 56
44 Washington DC 55
45 Pittsburgh PA 53
46 New York NY 46
47 Providence RI 38
48 St. Louis MO 35
49 Oklahoma City OK 28
50 Norfolk VA 27

