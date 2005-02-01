Soul to Soul

Lord, have mercy--your mama's down-home cooking has gone gourmet.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Like any soul-food restaurant worth its weight in red beans and rice, Soul Folks Cafe feels more like someone's living room than someone's place of business. The Los Angeles eatery just won't let you rush--not through its warehouse-style restaurant filled with eclectic artwork and comfy furniture; not through owner/chef Yealang Smith's menu, with selections such as "James Brown's 'Hit Me Two Times' Fried Chicken;" and certainly not through a meal.

Soul Folks is one of a number of gourmet soul-food establishments cropping up nationwide. It's a trend that makes sense for anyone who grew up on cornbread, fried chicken, seafood gumbo, catfish, and macaroni and cheese--and who's now looking for the equivalent in a gourmet restaurant. "Anyone born in America has eaten soul food at some point," explains Smith, 39, who started Soul Folks in 1996, moved into her 10,000-square-foot location in March 2004, and now averages up to $30,000 monthly in sales. "The high-end chefs are now taking soul food and translating it into their own creations."

New York City international investment and commercial real estate consultant Andrew A. Pittel has seen evidence of the trend in Harlem, where upscale businesses are helping to revitalize formerly impoverished neighborhoods. "I don't know that it's a trend--it's a way of life," says Pittel, noting the success of longtime Harlem soul-food icon Sylvia's. "Families are moving into Harlem and enjoying [it]."

The same is true in other cities, such as Detroit, says Frank Taylor, the 39-year-old founder and owner of Magnolia, an upscale soul-food restaurant in downtown Detroit. Launched in July 2004, Magnolia is expected to gross $2.5 million annually. "It's comfort food," says Taylor, also proprietor of nearby Sweet Georgia Brown restaurant and Seldom Blues Jazz Restaurant and Supper Club. "It reminds you of your mom's or your grandmother's cooking."

Undoubtedly, eating soul food hearkens back to days when a meal meant not only nourishment, but also camaraderie, conversation and a collective "mmm." "The world is overworked. [My restaurant] should be a refuge for the spirit," says Smith, whose clientele has included comedian Martin Lawrence, actors Danny Glover and Sharon Stone, and hip-hop band Outkast, for whom she threw a Grammy soiree. "I want customers to experience bliss."

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market