Meth to Their Madness

Do some of your employees have a need for speed? Find out how to handle it.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Americans are working harder and longer, and now some people are turning to drugs for a quick boost--with dire consequences. Drugs in the workplace may not be a new phenomenon, but there's a new poison taking precedence: Workplace methamphetamine abuse rose 68 percent in 2003 from a year earlier, according to data from Quest Diagnostics Inc., a large supplier of employee drug tests.

Methamphetamine, a type of speed, initially gives users a feeling of incredible energy, followed by a physical and mental crash. "It keeps them awake, and they can do marathon-type work," says Timothy Dimoff, CEO and president of Akron, Ohio-based SACS Consulting & Investigative Services Inc., a solutions provider for high-risk workplace issues. "When they crash, they'll be sluggish, inattentive, lethargic; they'll fall asleep at work or call in sick."

Both ends of the spectrum cause serious damage to employees and the overall work environment. While high on meth, employees may think they're in control, but it's a false sense of security, says Dimoff, as employees are not completely aware of their environment and are apt to have more on-the-job accidents. Signs of meth addiction include dizziness, irritability, sudden weight loss, inability to get along with co-workers or supervisors, and a possible tendency toward violence.

If you see any of these signs in an employee, act quickly. You should have a drug policy in your employee handbook that details your right to test for drug use, a timeline for a probationary period during which the employee can get help, as well as the right to terminate a drug user if he or she refuses help or tests positive during probation. "If the employee does not stop using [meth], you have no choice but to eliminate the safety risk from your company with termination," says Dimoff.

For more information on addiction, check out Dimoff's website at www.sacsconsulting.com or Addiction Intervention Resources at www.addictionintervention.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market