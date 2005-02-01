TV or PC?

This story appears in the February 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The Tek Panel 370 is more than just a 37-inch WXGA Active Matrix TFT/LCD display. It also features digital video recording and two Toshiba DVD-RW/CD-RW drives. The display takes analog and digital inputs and features I/O connectivity for digital cameras and camcorders. There's also a full complement of ports-serial, parallel, FireWire, six USB 2.0 ports, Memory Stick and Secure Digital inputs. Powered by a 3.2GHz Pentium 4 processor, the Tek Panel 370 has 1GB DDR SRAM and a 200GB SATA hard drive (street price: $7,995, www.tekpanel.com).

