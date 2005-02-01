Just Dreamy

With beds like these, you'll never want to leave your hotel.

It might be easier to catch some Z's on your next hotel stay than in your own bed. That's because nearly every hotel chain is spending big on comfy beds as a way to snare guests.

Courtyard: Marriott is reinventing its 600-plus midprice Courtyard hotels by adding, among other things, a more inviting bedding package with a thicker, oversized mattress and enhanced linens, including duvets and oversized pillows.

Four Points: Moderately priced Four Points by Sheraton is rolling out the Four Comfort Bed at its 100-plus North America properties by July. The bed includes an 11.5-inch thick Sealy Posturepedic Plush Top mattress; mattress pad; plush blanket; cushioned, plaid duvet; and cotton-blend sheets.

Hampton Inn: By the end of the year, the 1,250-property chain is increasing the height of its 217,000 beds and adding new mattresses; softer sheets; and more pillows.

Radisson: Over the next two years, Radisson Hotels & Resorts will replace 90,000 mattresses with the famed Sleep Number bed by Select Comfort, which lets you adjust mattress firmness and support at the touch of a button. New bed linens include 250-thread-count sheets, down pillows, duvets, coordinated bed skirts and throw blankets.

Westin: The better-bed trend started when Westin launched its "Heavenly Bed" in 1999. To make the bed, Westin covers a Simmons pillow-top mattress with three sheets, a down blanket and a white duvet, then tops it off with down and standard pillows. (The bed is so popular, Westin has sold nearly 30,000 pillows and 6,000 beds to guests.)

