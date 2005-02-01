It Figures 02/05

February 1, 2005 1 min read

This story appears in the February 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Nearly

75%

of CEOs approve of privatizing Social Security.

Statistic Source: TEC International

22%

of military veterans have started businesses or are considering purchasing or starting businesses.

Statistic Source: SBA Office of Advocacy

U.S. businesses owned by minority women are growing at

6

times

the rate of all private businesses.

Statistic Source: Center for Women's Business Research

68%

of executives say religion has no place in the workplace.

Statistic Source: TheLadders.com

82%

of IT managers and executives say their desktops are currently infected with spyware.

Statistic Source: Webroot

31%

of women say they'd be much more likely to eat at a restaurant that offered half-size portions.

Statistic Source: Opinion Dynamics Corp.