It Figures 02/05
This story appears in the February 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Nearly
75%
of CEOs approve of privatizing Social Security.
Statistic Source: TEC International
22%
of military veterans have started businesses or are considering purchasing or starting businesses.
Statistic Source: SBA Office of Advocacy
U.S. businesses owned by minority women are growing at
6
times
the rate of all private businesses.
Statistic Source: Center for Women's Business Research
68%
of executives say religion has no place in the workplace.
Statistic Source: TheLadders.com
82%
of IT managers and executives say their desktops are currently infected with spyware.
Statistic Source: Webroot
31%
of women say they'd be much more likely to eat at a restaurant that offered half-size portions.
Statistic Source: Opinion Dynamics Corp.
e-tailers are rejecting 28% more orders than in 2003 due to suspicion of fraud. Asked what areas were most likely to be the source of fraudulent orders, e-tailers said: