It Figures 02/05

Fraud capitals, entrepreneurial vets and more
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the February 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Nearly
75%
of CEOs approve of privatizing Social Security.
Statistic Source: TEC International

22%
of military veterans have started businesses or are considering purchasing or starting businesses.
Statistic Source: SBA Office of Advocacy

U.S. businesses owned by minority women are growing at
6
times
the rate of all private businesses.
Statistic Source: Center for Women's Business Research

68%
of executives say religion has no place in the workplace.
Statistic Source: TheLadders.com

82%
of IT managers and executives say their desktops are currently infected with spyware.
Statistic Source: Webroot

31%
of women say they'd be much more likely to eat at a restaurant that offered half-size portions.
Statistic Source: Opinion Dynamics Corp.

Suspicious Minds

e-tailers are rejecting 28% more orders than in 2003 due to suspicion of fraud. Asked what areas were most likely to be the source of fraudulent orders, e-tailers said:

Source: CyberSource

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market