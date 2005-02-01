Data to Go

When you're on the move, stay connected for less.

February 1, 2005 2 min read

This story appears in the February 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

As more entrepreneurs settle into mobile lifestyles, demand for on-the-go access to business information has increased. So far, options have been limited by functionality or cost. But a new company in Phoenix, 4SmartPhone, has come to ease the pain of growing businesses. It offers mobile access to e-mail, calendar, contacts and even shared files for prices starting at $99 per year.

Patrick Gilbert, CEO of 4SmartPhone, says the company's target audience is businesses that generally don't have an IT staff, with one to 25 users for whom mobility is a must. To take full advantage of their services, Windows Mobile devices such as the Motorola MPx220, the Samsung i600 smartphone or the Audiovox PPC4100 PDA from AT&T Wireless are your best bets. These allow for active over-the-air synchronization so you don't have to use your cradle. And the service works with any wireless provider. "We're carrier-agnostic," says Gilbert.

The popular BlackBerry and the low-cost--but also low-functionality--data services offered by carriers are 4SmartPhone's main competitors. For entrepreneurs who don't want to install a BlackBerry server, 4Smart-Phone may fill the void. "[Our service is] less than half the price of the basic BlackBerry service. There are no infrastructure costs in our case," says Gilbert. Visit www.4smartphone.com for more information.