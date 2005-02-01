Gear 02/05

Reviewing the latest monitors and laser printers for the office
This story appears in the February 2005 issue of Entrepreneur.

Screen Dream

Manufacturer/Model: Samsung SyncMaster 711t LCD monitor

CNET's Rating: 7.3 Good

The Good: High contrast ratio; classy design; highly adjustable; good image quality

The Bad: Somewhat expensive; menu buttons are poorly marked.

What It's for: Basic tasks such as word processing, e-mail and web surfing

Essential Extras: A good graphics card

The Bottom Line: It may cost a bit more than other 17-inch LCDs, but it's a stylish display that fits right into any well-appointed home or office.

Street Price: $599

Website:www.samsungusa.com

Take a Print

Manufacturer/Model: Canon ImageClass MF3110 multifunction laser printer

CNET's Rating: 7.4 Good

The Good: Solid design; easy to use; helpful software; zippy and decent prints; low price

The Bad: For Windows only; weak scans; no automatic document feeder; no fax; lacks networkability

What It's for: Printing high-quality text reports and letters; scanning low-priority images; photocopying

Essential Extras: None. Canon kindly includes your USB cable.

The Bottom Line: The Canon Image Class MF3110 offers swift laser prints and scans, but don't expect it to run your office.

Street Price: $250

Website:www.canonusa.com

For more technology information and news, go to www.cnet.com.

