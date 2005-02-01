Gear 02/05
Screen Dream
Manufacturer/Model: Samsung SyncMaster 711t LCD monitor
CNET's Rating: 7.3 Good
The Good: High contrast ratio; classy design; highly adjustable; good image quality
The Bad: Somewhat expensive; menu buttons are poorly marked.
What It's for: Basic tasks such as word processing, e-mail and web surfing
Essential Extras: A good graphics card
The Bottom Line: It may cost a bit more than other 17-inch LCDs, but it's a stylish display that fits right into any well-appointed home or office.
Street Price: $599
Website:www.samsungusa.com
Take a Print
Manufacturer/Model: Canon ImageClass MF3110 multifunction laser printer
CNET's Rating: 7.4 Good
The Good: Solid design; easy to use; helpful software; zippy and decent prints; low price
The Bad: For Windows only; weak scans; no automatic document feeder; no fax; lacks networkability
What It's for: Printing high-quality text reports and letters; scanning low-priority images; photocopying
Essential Extras: None. Canon kindly includes your USB cable.
The Bottom Line: The Canon Image Class MF3110 offers swift laser prints and scans, but don't expect it to run your office.
Street Price: $250
Website:www.canonusa.com
