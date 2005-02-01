Tying the Knot

With a new generation of routers, VoIP and Wi-Fi form a union to benefit your business.
This story appears in the February 2005 issue of Entrepreneur.

Want the productivity boost and cost savings that both VoIP and wireless networking deliver? Now you can get a helping of both in a single piece of hardware. Wi-Fi and VoIP providers are working together on a new generation of Wi-Fi routers that set you up for internet calling and wireless networking at the same time. A good example is the Vonage Internet Phone Starter Kit, which includes Linksys' Wireless-G Broadband Router (WRT54GP2).

The WRT54GP2 makes the usual broadband modem connection for wireless internet access and 54Mbps data transfers among a dozen or so PCs. But it also has two phone ports and the electronics necessary to let you make internet calls using a traditional telephone.

The co-branded Linksys/Vonage package includes the router and a CD-ROM to walk you through network setup and phone service. Its materials are well-illustrated, easily followed and backed up by good technical documentation. But expect at least one call to tech support--with all the variations in desktop configurations, there's always some hitch configuring a wireless network.

The WRT54GP2 works only with services from Vonage, which offers a rebate of $50 off the kit's $130 retail price after 90 days of service. Other router companies like D-Link and Netgear have similar arrangements with other VoIP providers. One slightly different spin is the $100 VoIP plus Three package from Zoom Technologies. Except for a backup traditional phone port, Zoom's V3 router is pretty standard, but you can use it with any phone service. Zoom itself happens to be a VoIP provider, and one of its plans has no monthly fee. You pay per call--almost like a calling card.

Vonage offers more typical monthly service plans, one of which includes unlimited internet-only calling worldwide and unlimited long-distance calling over the traditional phone network within North America for $25 per month. All its plans come with free caller ID, call waiting, call forwarding, three-way calling, voice-mail forwarding to e-mail, simultaneous ring on multiple numbers and a single phone line.

Vonage software enables you to use your broadband connection for your usual traffic and for up to two separate phone "lines"--one of which could be a fax. The router gives priority to voice packets, so you get traditional call clarity even when using both phone lines and internet connections simultaneously.

Add a multistation cordless phone set for about $100, and you have free-ranging wireless calling around your office or the old homestead.

