Money Buzz 02/05

Hybrid securities, female purchasing power and more
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Con Fusion

Mention hybrids today, and most people think cars, not securities. But the newest breed of products bearing the designation fuses elements of stocks and bonds rather than electricity and fuel.

Also known as income depositary securities (IDSs), hybrid securities offer investors the regular payment of a dividend-paying stock and some growth opportunity, as well as the interest payment of a fixed-income security. The investment structure is best suited to IPOs in certain sectors-such as the food and telecom industries-which have the steady cash flows to provide investors with regular payments, but not necessarily the high-growth prospects that a typical IPO offers.

Approved by the SEC last July, IDSs are expected to hit the market in full force this year. But while the opportunity for an income-generating security with a growth component has undeniable appeal, investment professionals advise weighing a company's growth prospects carefully before making the leap.

"Hybrids sound good at first, but because the underlying company is not really exciting, growth prospects for investors are not that great," cautions Susan B. Fulton, president of WealthTrust-FBB in Bethesda, Maryland. She says that the dividend-and-interest-payment combo also makes computing tax consequences a more complicated endeavor. Still, she adds, "income can be had for investors willing to put up with the tax complexities."

35%
of new borrowers will explore nonbank financing options over the next year.
Statistic Source: "Trendsetter Barometer," PricewaterhouseCoopers

At
$3.7
trillion,
the purchasing power of U.S. women is greater than the entire economy of Japan..
Statistic Source: "101 Facts on the Status of Working Women," Business and Professional Women's Foundation

is a freelance writer in New York City specializing in business and finance.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market