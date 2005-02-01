Capture the Tag

Are RFID tags in danger of being hacked?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Last year, when German consultant Lukas Grunwald announced at the Black Hat Briefings & Training conference in Las Vegas that his new software, RFDump, could rewrite information on RFID tags, the retail community got nervous. Could RFID tags be hacked?

Not likely, says Bert Moore, director of IDAT Consulting & Education, a Pittsburgh technology consulting firm. He asserts that Grunwald's claims are overstated.

"Some pallet and carton labels can be rewritten or have data appended," says Moore. "But there are provisions to lock key data so it cannot be overwritten." That negates the claim that RFDump can be used to change price codes. Moore adds that RFDump works with read/write tags, rather than the more commonly used read-only EPC tags.

If you're worried about security, Moore suggests training cashiers to be alert for RFID tags that "don't look right." If the scanner registers an inappropriate price or the tag looks like it's been tampered with, check the product information manually.

Moore maintains that RFID tags will soon offer real benefits to small retailers. "When transportation companies begin reading carton and pallet tags as shipments are loaded, transferred and delivered, this could provide smaller retailers with the same level of tracking that UPS and FedEx provide," he says. "Better tracking will allow managers to better schedule work flow and inventory."

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market